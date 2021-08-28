Sidhu Ready to Destroy Congress: ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਇਟ ਨਾਲ ਇਟ ਵਜਾ ਦਿਆਂਗਾ

Despite Amarinder Singh’s failures to run the Punjab affairs, Congress has so far relied on him and informally declared him as the CM candidate for the upcoming election.

By Rakesh Raman

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to ruin the Congress party. At a public meeting in Amritsar, Sidhu said today (August 27) he has informed the central leadership (Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi) that if they allow him to take independent decisions, he will not let Congress lose in the state for the next 20 years.

However, he added categorically that if he is not given the decision-making powers, he will completely destroy the Congress party. “ਜੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਨਿਰ੍ਣਯ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈਣ ਦੇਯੋਗੇ, ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਇਟ ਨਾਲ ਇਟ ਵਜਾ ਦਿਆਂਗਾ,” Sidhu said in his speech delivered in Punjabi language.

[ Also Read: Letter to Sonia Gandhi on Survival and Revival of Congress Party ]

Sidhu’s threatening comments came after Congress recently announced that the current Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (of Congress party) will be its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly election scheduled to take place in 2022.

While Sidhu has been desperately aspiring to become Punjab chief minister (CM) next year, the Congress decision served a major blow to his aspirations. Sidhu has been claiming that he has a governance model for Punjab which will bring prosperity in the state. But he has never shared this model publicly.

Discussing issues of dire importance to Urban Punjab with Trade and Industrial Association of Amritsar City … taking their inputs for developing the Punjab Model !!

Part – 1 pic.twitter.com/IjLkRG0iIi — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 27, 2021

Despite Amarinder Singh’s failures to run the Punjab affairs, Congress has so far relied on him and informally declared him as the CM candidate for the upcoming election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.