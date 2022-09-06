Signature Campaign to Get Kejriwal Govt Minister Manish Sisodia Removed

Corruption has become so rampant in the Kejriwal government that a new law should be made to dissolve the Delhi Legislative Assembly and run the government with a newly constituted administrative council of domain experts.

By Rakesh Raman

A signature campaign was launched today (September 6) in Delhi to get tainted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia removed from his position.

Sisodia is facing multiple corruption cases while India’s top investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a formal case against him in August 2022.

Sisodia is allegedly involved in a liquor scam case and corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees in the construction of classrooms in Delhi schools.

Since the Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is not removing Sisodia from his government, the Delhi unit of BJP with support from public launched the signature campaign so that Sisodia could be removed.

After the August 19 raids by the CBI at the residence of Manish Sisodia, he and his party colleagues are telling blatant lies or half-truths with the aim to protect him in the liquor mafia collusion case.

Sisodia – who is a deputy CM under Kejriwal – is facing serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts, while the CBI has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case.

In July, Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena – who is the administrative head of Delhi – had asked the CBI to probe Sisodia’s surreptitious links with the liquor mafia that led to massive corruption in the sale of liquor shop licences in the city.

An August 22 article in The New Indian Express details different aspects of the case along with the names of the accused who allegedly colluded with Sisodia to run the criminal liquor network involved in an estimated corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Now, instead of answering the media questions related to Delhi liquor scam in which Sisodia is allegedly involved, the AAP members are unsuccessfully trying to divert the case to unrelated issues such as Delhi school education that Sisodia handles and baseless allegations on LG Saxena.

While AAP is already embroiled in multiple cases of crime and corruption, Saxena has also ordered a probe into Delhi’s classrooms construction projects. He has sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary over the delay of more than 2 years in the Vigilance Department action advised by India’s top anti-corruption organization Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

It is alleged that there are gross financial irregularities in the construction of classrooms carried out by the AAP politicians and huge corruption has happened in the construction projects. But Kejriwal and others in his clique are telling lies and evading questions related to their felonies.

