Secretary General of the 46-nation Council of Europe (COE), Marija Pejčinović Burić. Photo: COE
Europe Latest World 

Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine

RMN News , ,

Secretary General of the 46-nation Council of Europe (COE), Marija Pejčinović Burić. Photo: COE
Secretary General of the 46-nation Council of Europe (COE), Marija Pejčinović Burić. Photo: COE

Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine

Marija Pejčinović Burić highlighted the Council of Europe’s relentless action following a three-pronged approach.

The Council of Europe (COE) Secretary General, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has decided to join the summit of leaders for creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

“There can be no just and sustainable peace without accountability,” she said. “This is why Ukraine and the accountability for the crimes committed by Russia will be central to our upcoming fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik on 16-17 May.”

She was addressing the online summit of the leaders of the member states of the Coalition (Core Group) on the creation of the Special Tribunal.

Marija Pejčinović Burić highlighted the Council of Europe’s relentless action following a three-pronged approach:

Support for the Office of the Prosecutor General in his investigations into war crimes and gross human rights violations;

Establishment of a Register of Damage, a necessary component of a comprehensive compensation mechanism;

Support for international efforts to set up a special tribunal on the crime of aggression.

“The Council of Europe is and remains mobilized to hold Russia accountable for its crimes and illegal actions. By working together, we will ensure that justice will be done,” concluded the Secretary General.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Joe Biden Kicks Off Presidential Campaign for 2020 Race on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Photo: Joe Biden / Twitter

2020 Race: Joe Biden Kicks Off Campaign with Anti-Trump Rhetoric

RMN News Comments Off on 2020 Race: Joe Biden Kicks Off Campaign with Anti-Trump Rhetoric
Protesters who gather in Russia against the authoritarian regime of President Vladimir Putin blocked by Russian security forces on January 23, 2021. Photo: Anti-Corruption Foundation of Russian activist and opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Representational Image)

Protesters Defy Covid Ban to Protest Against Putin in Russia

RMN News Comments Off on Protesters Defy Covid Ban to Protest Against Putin in Russia
The Security Council unanimously adopts resolution 2336 (2016) on 31 December in support of Russia-Turkey efforts to end violence in Syria. UN Photo / Manuel Elias

Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Efforts to End Violence in Syria

RMN News Comments Off on Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Efforts to End Violence in Syria