Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine

The Council of Europe (COE) Secretary General, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has decided to join the summit of leaders for creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

“There can be no just and sustainable peace without accountability,” she said. “This is why Ukraine and the accountability for the crimes committed by Russia will be central to our upcoming fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik on 16-17 May.”

She was addressing the online summit of the leaders of the member states of the Coalition (Core Group) on the creation of the Special Tribunal.

Marija Pejčinović Burić highlighted the Council of Europe’s relentless action following a three-pronged approach:

Support for the Office of the Prosecutor General in his investigations into war crimes and gross human rights violations;

Establishment of a Register of Damage, a necessary component of a comprehensive compensation mechanism;

Support for international efforts to set up a special tribunal on the crime of aggression.

“The Council of Europe is and remains mobilized to hold Russia accountable for its crimes and illegal actions. By working together, we will ensure that justice will be done,” concluded the Secretary General.