Thirty-seven percent people believe that corruption has destroyed the democratic systems in India and 17% say there are widespread human rights violations because of bureaucratic and political corruption. Also, 15% say corruption is causing unemployment in the country.
Survey: 86% People Say India Is a Corrupt Country

India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022). Click the photo to know the details.
RMN News Service – which discusses the burning issues that have immediate impact on various governments, businesses, and the lives of commoners – has launched a major research project to compile a report on corruption in India. The research report will carry detailed information on corruption including data, interviews, and case studies from primary as well as secondary sources.

As part of this project, RMN News Service is running a perception survey to know people’s views on corruption in India. The findings of the ongoing survey – as of April 4, 2022 – are given below in the charts.

Is India a corrupt country?

A whopping 86% of people believe that India is a corrupt country.
Are you affected by corruption in India?

Corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India. It can be inferred that the other 20% who are not affected are committing corruption crimes.
Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India?

As India’s bureaucrats blatantly defy laws and commit financial crimes with impunity, 60% people say in the survey that bureaucrats are responsible for corruption while 33% believe that politicians are causing corruption. A smaller number of people - 7% - say that private companies which bribe the government functionaries are responsible for corruption.
What is the impact of corruption in India?

Thirty-seven percent people believe that corruption has destroyed the democratic systems in India and 17% say there are widespread human rights violations because of bureaucratic and political corruption. Also, 15% say corruption is causing unemployment in the country.
Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly?

Almost all the respondents (96%) say that the anti-corruption agencies of India are not working honestly. All the anti-corruption agencies - such as the Lokpal, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokayuktas, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Economic Offences Wings (EOWs) of Police, state police departments, and others - are working hand in glove with the corrupt government functionaries.
Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably?

Since corrupt bureaucrats and politicians enjoy full impunity and the judicial systems are quite weak in India, 98% people said in the survey that the corrupt officials and political leaders are not being punished suitably. As a result, corruption is increasing rapidly in India.
