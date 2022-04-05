Survey: 86% People Say India Is a Corrupt Country

RMN News Service – which discusses the burning issues that have immediate impact on various governments, businesses, and the lives of commoners – has launched a major research project to compile a report on corruption in India. The research report will carry detailed information on corruption including data, interviews, and case studies from primary as well as secondary sources.

As part of this project, RMN News Service is running a perception survey to know people’s views on corruption in India. The findings of the ongoing survey – as of April 4, 2022 – are given below in the charts.

Is India a corrupt country?

Are you affected by corruption in India? Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India? What is the impact of corruption in India? Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly? Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably? You can click here to know more about the project.

