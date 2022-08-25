Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos? Photo: Adobe Express
Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

This Raman Media Network (RMN) survey intends to know the preferences of YouTube users about the advertisements that suddenly appear when the users are watching content videos.

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

Do you feel disturbed with YouTube video ads?

Do you stop watching content videos that show video ads?

Do you develop a dislike for brands that appear in YouTube ads?

