Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?
Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?
This Raman Media Network (RMN) survey intends to know the preferences of YouTube users about the advertisements that suddenly appear when the users are watching content videos.
In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.