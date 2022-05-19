The Academy and ABC Announce Show Date for 2023 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Academy key dates for the 2022 Oscar season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Governors Awards Saturday, November 19, 2022 Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Monday, December 12, 2022 Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Thursday, December 15, 2022 Oscar Shortlists Announcement Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Eligibility period ends Saturday, December 31, 2022 Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, January 12, 2023 Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Oscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, February 13, 2023 Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, March 2, 2023 Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 7, 2023 95th Oscars Sunday, March 12, 2023

According to the Academy, all dates for the 95th Academy Awards are subject to change.

