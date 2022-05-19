The Academy and ABC Announce Show Date for 2023 Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Academy key dates for the 2022 Oscar season are as follows:
|General entry categories submission deadline
|Tuesday, November 15, 2022
|Governors Awards
|Saturday, November 19, 2022
|Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Monday, December 12, 2022
|Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Thursday, December 15, 2022
|Oscar Shortlists Announcement
|Wednesday, December 21, 2022
|Eligibility period ends
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|Oscar Nominations Announcement
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Oscar Nominees Luncheon
|Monday, February 13, 2023
|Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Thursday, March 2, 2023
|Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Tuesday, March 7, 2023
|95th Oscars
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
According to the Academy, all dates for the 95th Academy Awards are subject to change.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.
In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.