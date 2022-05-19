The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Academy and ABC Announce Show Date for 2023 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Academy key dates for the 2022 Oscar season are as follows:  

General entry categories submission deadline  Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Governors Awards Saturday, November 19, 2022 
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Monday, December 12, 2022
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Thursday, December 15, 2022
Oscar Shortlists Announcement Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Eligibility period ends Saturday, December 31, 2022
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, January 12, 2023
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Oscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, February 13, 2023
Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, March 2, 2023
Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 7, 2023
95th Oscars Sunday, March 12, 2023

According to the Academy, all dates for the 95th Academy Awards are subject to change.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. 

In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

