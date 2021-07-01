Toothless Panel Promises to Probe Trump’s Coup Attempt

Since Republicans are determined to oppose the formation of the select committee, it is not expected to investigate the factors behind the January 6 violence.

By Rakesh Raman

The House voted Wednesday (June 30) to create a new select committee that aims to investigate the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Only two Republicans – Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – supported Democrats to form the special panel that will probe the insurrection allegedly instigated by the former President Donald Trump.

The House voted 222-190 to formally create the select panel amid strong opposition from the Republicans who believe that Democrats are determined to accuse Trump of insurrection. The select committee is being created because Republicans refused to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday (July 1) that the January 6 attack was planned to block the election certification and peaceful transfer of power, as Democrat Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the November 2020 election.

“Lies fueled the violent insurrection to block election certification and the peaceful transfer of power that is the cornerstone of our democracy. Yet Republicans in Congress want to bury the truth of the attack. The Select Committee will investigate Jan. 6th (attack) and defend our democracy,” Pelosi tweeted.

Lies fueled the violent insurrection to block election certification & the peaceful transfer of power that is the cornerstone of our democracy. Yet Republicans in Congress want to bury the truth of the attack. The Select Committee will investigate Jan. 6th & defend our democracy. pic.twitter.com/U5A9RSDD3Q — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 1, 2021

Republicans are unlikely to support the committee as they assert that it is only a partisan panel formed by Democrats that would be used to blame Trump. Although 35 Republicans had voted in favor of the bipartisan commission legislation, almost all of them have opposed the select committee.

According to the House resolution, Pelosi will appoint eight members to the commission while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will have the option to select five with Pelosi’s approval.

Since Republicans are determined to oppose the formation of the select committee, it is not expected to investigate the factors behind the January 6 violence, which is being construed as an attempted coup staged by Trump with the help of his violent supporters.

After the November 3 election that Joe Biden won, Trump has been making false claims of election rigging. Provoked by Trump, a mob engaged with riot police on January 6 when Congress was holding a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

Trump allegedly led the January 6 riot with the help of insurgents to remove Biden who won the presidential election. Trump had asked the rioters to “fight like hell” against the November election results. Charged with incitement to insurrection, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a second time in January, but he was acquitted in February.

Trump has not given up, as he has decided to come back as the U.S. president by August 2021. Reports suggest that Trump is discussing his plans with his clique to dethrone Biden in the next couple of months.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.