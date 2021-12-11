TOXIC CITY: A Consultative Report on Pollution in Delhi

TOXIC CITY

A Consultative Report on Pollution in New Delhi and Steps to Control Pollution

By Rakesh Raman

December 2021

INTRODUCTION

The “Toxic City” report is intended to highlight the perennial problem of air pollution in India’s capital New Delhi and surrounding areas with certain preventive recommendations for the government, pollution-control agencies, and courts to reduce the level of pollution.

It is being seen that the steps being taken by the authorities now or in the past have proved to be totally ineffective while the air pollution levels are increasing exponentially as compared to the previous years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – RAKESH RAMAN

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He runs various environment-protection campaigns and manages the Green Group of Delhi which works to save the environment from air pollution, dust pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, etc. in order to minimize the effect of pollution on climate change.

He also produces the Clean Climate environment news magazine that covers local and international environment news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to protect the environment. He runs a comprehensive editorial section “Lethal Pollution Killing People in Delhi” that carries news and describes the lethality of pollution in Delhi.

