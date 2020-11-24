Transparency Releases Shortlist of Anti-Corruption Award Candidates

Transparency International has announced the shortlisted candidates for the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award. The award recipients will be announced on Wednesday 2 December in a ceremony at the 19th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC).

The four shortlisted candidates are Ana Gomes (Ambassador and former MEP, Portugal), Bolortuya Chuluunbaatar (Journalist, Mongolia), Botakoz Kopbayeva (Ex-Vice-Rector for Financial and Economic Affairs at Kazakh National Conservatory), and Zaki Daryabi / Etilaat Roz Newspaper (journalism, Afghanistan).

“The four nominees shortlisted for the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award have all worked tirelessly to expose, challenge and end corruption. Their stories also highlight the very serious risks and dangers involved by doing so,” said Samuel Kimeu, Chair of the Anti-Corruption Award Committee.

“These nominations are a reflection not just of their successes in the struggle against corruption, but the inspirational determination and courage they have shown in their work.”

Anti-Corruption Magazine: The Integrity Bulletin

According to Transparency, the four shortlisted candidates were selected from 228 nominated individuals and institutions. More than 400 nominations were received, mostly from members of the public.

The Anti-Corruption Award honors remarkable organizations and individuals, including journalists, prosecutors, government officials, and civil society leaders who expose and fight corruption.

A committee of seven people from the board of Transparency International and the wider anti-corruption movement serves as the jury. Nominations for this year’s award were submitted by the public and Transparency International chapters.