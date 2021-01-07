Trump Accused Of ‘Coup’ Asks Violent Mob to Remain Peaceful

The violent mob engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

By Rakesh Raman

After creating a hateful environment in the U.S. with his venomous rhetoric during the past 4 years of his rule, President Donald Trump is asking his violent supporters to remain peaceful.

With the evil objective of retaining the power at the White House, Trump has been conspiring to steal the November 3 presidential election by suggesting unfounded conspiracy theories about the election fraud.

As his Democratic rival Joe Biden has won the election, Trump has been instigating his supporters to oppose the election results – which amounts to a coup to dislodge the democratically elected party.

In response to Trump’s hateful tweets during the past one month challenging the election results, a mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building on Wednesday (January 6).

The violent mob engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory. It is reported that at least one person died in the clash while the police found two suspected explosive devices at the site of the chaos.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Subsequently, Trump issued a casual statement through Twitter to ask the rioters to remain peaceful. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, We are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!,” Trump tweeted.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Peloci and Senator Chuck Schumer had urged Trump to get the violence stopped. “Senator Schumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately,” Pelosi tweeted. “Today’s shameful assault on our democracy — anointed at the highest level of government — must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election.”

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that the city will be under a state of public emergency until January 21, as Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20.

