U.S. Commission Releases Reports on Religious Freedom Violations by Russia

In its 2023 Annual Report, USCIRF recommended the U.S. government redesignate Russia as a “Country of Particular Concern,” or CPC, for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) released on July 5 the following new reports on religious freedom conditions in the Russian Federation and Russia’s religious freedom violations in Ukraine:

Russia Country Update – Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russian authorities have continued their systematic harassment and prosecution of religious minority communities within the Russian Federation, while simultaneously launching the largest crackdown on independent civil society in decades.

This country update provides an overview of religious freedom conditions in Russia following its most recent invasion of Ukraine. It discusses the Russian government’s use of vague, problematic legislation to oppress religious communities and fine and imprison members for their peaceful religious activities.

It also highlights Russian efforts to suppress human rights organizations, independent media, and dissenters, including those who document religious freedom violations and peacefully protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine using religious language.

Russia’s Religious Freedom Violations in Ukraine – For nearly ten years, according to USCIRF, the Russian Federation through its military and proxy forces has committed gross religious freedom violations in Ukraine.

Following Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea, Russian-installed authorities there and in Donbas have enforced repressive Russian laws that severely curtail religious freedom and target religious minorities.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian military forces have frequently damaged and destroyed religious buildings and other sites and killed or injured those sheltering or worshiping in these places.

In areas under Russian control, de-facto authorities have abducted and tortured religious leaders and enforced the same repressive Russian legal mechanisms that were imposed in Crimea and Donbas.

Furthermore, official Russian state discourse justifying and supporting the war has frequently resorted to rhetoric demonizing Jews, distorting the Holocaust, denigrating “non-traditional” religious groups and the LGBTQI+ community, and characterizing Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine as justified based on religion. This issue update highlights Russia’s religious freedom violations across Ukraine in the wake of its 2022 invasion.

In November 2022, the U.S. Department of State redesignated Russia as a CPC. In March of this year, USCIRF held a hearing on Russia’s religious freedom violations in Ukraine and Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the U.S. Congress to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad.

USCIRF makes foreign policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.