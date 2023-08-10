U.S. Demands Unconditional Release of Political Prisoners in Belarus

The United States has sanctioned eight individuals and five entities for enabling President Alexander Lukashenko’s domestic repression and facilitating Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Additionally, the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates for undermining or harming democratic institutions in Belarus, including several judges responsible for issuing politically motivated sentences against Belarusians for exercising their fundamental freedoms.

“Today marks three years since the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus and the Lukashenko regime’s crackdown on the Belarusian people’s demands for freedom. The United States continues to stand with the brave people of Belarus as they seek a country grounded in the rule of law, respect for human rights, and an accountable, democratically elected government,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

In a statement issued on August 9, the U.S. reiterated its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all 1,500 political prisoners held by the Lukashenko regime, including Ales Bialiatski, Viktar Babaryka, Maria Kalesnikava, Ihar Losik, and Siarhei Tsikhanouski.

Since 2020, the Lukashenko regime has repressed Belarusian citizens, arrested peaceful protesters and community leaders, cracked down on opposition groups and civil society organizations, and subjected those detained to sham trials, all to maintain Lukashenko’s illegitimately acquired authority.

“The United States will continue to support the people of Belarus in their pursuit of a democratic future in free Belarus where human rights are respected,” Blinken said.

The Department of the Treasury is designating the “Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee of Belarus” and four members of its board of directors; three family members of U.S.-designated Aliaksey Ivanavich Aleksin; three entities owned or controlled by the Government of Belarus: Open Joint Stock Company Belavia Belarusian Airlines (Belavia), Open Joint Stock Company Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407, Joint Stock Company Byelorussian Steel Works Management Company (BSW); one entity, Bel-Kap-Steel LLC, for being owned or controlled by BSW; and is identifying one aircraft owned by Belavia as blocked property.

According to the statement, the Treasury is taking these actions pursuant to Executive Order 14038 “Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus.”