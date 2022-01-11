U.S. Deplores China’s Sanctions on U.S. Officials

The U.S. says Beijing’s continued attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

The U.S. has condemned the recent sanctions that China has imposed on U.S. officials who have challenged human rights violations in the world’s most populous country. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) had issued sanctions last month on four U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commissioners, including Chair Nadine Maenza, Vice Chair Nury Turkel, and Commissioners Anurima Bhargava and James W. Carr.

In a statement issued on January 10, the U.S. Department of State said these sanctions constitute yet another PRC affront against universal rights. The statement added that the PRC had previously sanctioned three other current or former USCIRF commissioners, in addition to dozens of current or former U.S. officials and organizations promoting democracy and respect for human rights around the world – all of which are without merit.

“We remain undeterred by these actions, and we stand in solidarity with USCIRF and its staff. The United States is committed to defending human rights around the world and will continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability,” said U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken.

The U.S. says Beijing’s continued attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

Human Rights Violations and Dishonest U.S. Leaders The U.S. leaders are dishonest. While they selectively criticize corruption and human rights violations in some countries, they ignore the same or worse crimes in India. The U.S. – which is the self-styled promoter of democracy in the world – has been downplaying the demise of democracy in India. The U.S. leaders frequently hobnob with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues despite their regular criticism of Modi’s autocratic idiosyncrasies. The U.S., in fact, exploits human rights abuses in India for its commercial interests, as the U.S. believes that India is a big market for its products and services. The modus operandi of the U.S. leaders is to subtly intimidate Modi with the accusations of corruption and human rights violations, and then force him to buy American products or services worth billions of dollars. Read More

The United States again calls on the PRC to cease its acts of transnational repression, including coercive practices of imprisoning and denying freedom of movement to family members of Uyghur American activists, including individuals serving the American people. These acts undermine the international rules-based order, the U.S. said in the statement.

“We support and stand with those who speak out on behalf of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion or belief,” Blinken said.