U.S. Imposes Sanction on Russians for Invasion of Ukraine

The United States says it will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State and the Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries and jurisdictions in connection with the Russian Federation’s “unlawful and unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine, including facilitators of sanctions evasion.

“More than one year into Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the effects of our globally coordinated sanctions have forced the Russian Federation to search for alternate routes to finance and fuel its war machine,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

In coordination with the United Kingdom, the U.S. is targeting a sanctions evasion network supporting one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, Alisher Usmanov, who was sanctioned by the United States last year. In addition to the Usmanov-linked evasion network the U.S. is also targeting USM Holding, the primary entity through which Usmanov owns and controls the majority of his companies.

Additionally, the Department of State is sanctioning two Russian entities that support Russia’s efforts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine through the militarization and indoctrination of school children: The All Russian Children’s and Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army, and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Center.

According to a statement issued on April 12 by the State Department, the action also includes the designation of several entities operating in the defense sector of Russia’s economy and entities supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. These include a new Russian private military company and a People’s Republic of China (PRC) based firm that has provided satellite imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with the Wagner private military company that is fighting in Ukraine on Putin’s behalf.

Finally, the U.S. is designating additional persons associated with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom. Russia uses energy exports, including in the nuclear sector, to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally.

According to the statement, the United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7’s commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia’s war in Ukraine.