U.S.-India Relations: Evasive Response from the U.S. Department of State

The State Department ignored my request and sent a totally vague response on July 6. It appears that the State Department wants to hide the actual information.

Since I have launched an editorial project on the U.S.-India relations, I sent a list of queries on July 2, 2023 to the U.S. Department of State to take its response.

While I had requested the State Department to give specific, unambiguous response to these queries instead of sending me generic answers lifted from old statements, the State Department ignored my request and sent a totally vague response on July 6. It appears that the State Department wants to hide the actual information.

My queries and the response from the U.S. Department of State are given below.

My Query 1: What action has been taken on the letter dated June 20, 2023 that the U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) – along with over 70 of their colleagues – wrote to President Biden, urging him to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India?

Response from the U.S Department of State: As a general policy, we do not comment on Congressional correspondence.

My Query 2: Multiple media reports in June 2023 reveal that there have been serious financial irregularities or corruption in the 31 Predator drones deal that was signed between the U.S. and India during the June 2023 visit of Indian prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi in the U.S.

It is also alleged that Modi was forced to sign the deal to buy drones with obsolete technology. Is President Biden aware of the alleged irregularities and what is your standpoint on this deal?

Response from the U.S Department of State: We would refer you to the Department of Defense.

My Query 3: As PM Modi is squandering billions of dollars to buy American products which are not required in India – a country where over one billion people are living in extreme poverty – are U.S.-India relations based on mere commercial interests of the U.S.?

Response from the U.S Department of State:

As the world’s oldest and largest democracies and as key net security providers in the Indo-Pacific, the United States and India are increasingly partners of first resort as a combined force for global good.

Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities: increasing our mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing the climate crisis, and upholding a rules-based order grounded in international law.

India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

My Query 4: Please refer to resolution H. RES. 1196 introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on June 21, 2022. Why is the decision on this resolution being delayed?

Response from the U.S Department of State: We have nothing to offer on this.

Alas, I did not get a meaningful response from the State Department to any of my queries. You can click here to study the related email communications.

