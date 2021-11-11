U.S. Launches Global Covid-19 Access Tracker

This site, located at COVID19GlobalTracker.org, includes a public-facing dashboard that tracks progress against the key global targets.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened a Covid-19 Ministerial on November 10 to discuss the status of Covid-19 response and important steps forward. The meeting was held with foreign ministers representing different regions of the world and representatives of international and regional organizations.

It was decided in the meeting to ensure that vaccine doses reach people in need. Global COVID Corps, a coalition of leading private sector companies, will provide pro bono expertise, tools, and capabilities to support logistics and vaccination efforts in low- and middle-income countries.

This effort, which includes some of the largest U.S.-based and non-U.S based multinational corporations, will work with and support countries in key areas including supply management, supply chain logistics, vaccine site network infrastructure, vaccine site optimization, and demand generation. Governments, international and regional organizations, civil society and the private sector need to work together to defeat this pandemic.

“We also must rely on data-driven tools to measure our progress towards meeting the ambitious targets set forth in President Biden’s recent Summit, hold ourselves accountable to the commitments we have made, and identify gaps in our global response,” Blinken said. “To advance these goals of transparency and accountability and track the response, I welcome the launch of the Global Covid-19 Access Tracker, powered by the Multilateral Leaders Task Force (MLT) and the ACT-Accelerator.”

This site, located at COVID19GlobalTracker.org, includes a public-facing dashboard that tracks progress against the key global targets. Data will continually be uploaded and updated to track progress at the global, regional, and national level.

The United States says it has helped broker an agreement between Johnson & Johnson and COVAX to facilitate the first delivery of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses to people living in conflict zones and other humanitarian settings.

According to a statement issued by the Department of State, the United States is committed to working with partners to build increased regional capacity. It was also decided to expand global production of vaccines and other vital medical supplies.