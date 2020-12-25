U.S. Lawmakers Reintroduce the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act

The legislation aims to improve ethics and reform the country’s campaign finance laws while making fighting corruption a top priority.

The United States Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have reintroduced the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act.

It is a bicameral legislation to fundamentally change the way Washington does business and restore the American public’s faith in democracy. The legislation comes at a time when only 20% of Americans trust the government “to do the right thing.”

It aims to improve ethics and reform the country’s campaign finance laws while making fighting corruption a top priority as the country faces “historic lows” in the public’s faith in democracy.

Originally introduced in 2018 as the most ambitious anti-corruption legislation since Watergate, the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act of 2020 includes additional reforms to the country’s campaign finance laws.

The bill also includes new provisions to ban members of Congress from serving on corporate boards, to establish new ethics accountability for Supreme Court justices, and to overhaul the nation’s campaign finance laws. The legislation also strengthens provisions to ban members of Congress, federal judges, and other senior federal officials from owning or trading individual stock.

“After nearly four years of the most corrupt president in American history and with U.S. senators brazenly trading stocks to profit off a raging pandemic, the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act is more urgent than ever in order to rein in corruption, strengthen ethics, end lobbying as we know it, improve the integrity of our judiciary, reform campaign finance laws, and finally ensure that we put people over profits and communities over corporations,” said Senator Warren and Congresswoman Jayapal.

They added that the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act is about making government work for everyone — not just the rich and powerful — and restoring Americans’ faith in government.

The legislation contains seven big ideas. It aims to improve judicial integrity and defend access to justice for all Americans, boost transparency in government, and reform the country’s campaign finance laws to get big money out of politics.