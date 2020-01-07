UN Chief Calls for Calm after Soleimani’s Murder by the U.S.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the world leaders to de-escalate geopolitical tensions, as Iran has pledged to take revenge after the U.S. killed its military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Mr. Guterres said Monday that the new year 2020 has begun with the world in turmoil. “We are living in dangerous times,” he said. “Even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted.”

Earlier, on Friday, a U.S. drone under specific approval from President Donald Trump had killed Iran’s most influential general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq.

Iran has warned that it will strike back to avenge the killing of its elite Quds Force commander. The nuclear-armed country has also indicated that it will not be restricted by its agreement of not using the nuclear option specified in the 2015 deal called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Trump says that if Iran hits any U.S. person or target, the U.S. will quickly retaliate in a disproportionate manner.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

It is largely believed that by starting an avoidable conflict with Iran, Trump is trying to divert people’s attention from his impending trial, as the House has already impeached him under two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body such as the Congress levels charges against a government official including the President. Impeachment is not supposed to remove the official from office. Rather, it is only a process for indictment.

If the official is convicted after indictment, then only he or she can be removed from office. Only those individuals can be impeached who commit crimes such as treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.