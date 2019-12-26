UN Chief Demands Fair Probe into the Murder of Saudi Journalist

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed the need for an independent and impartial investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed last year in Turkey.

On Monday, a Saudi Arabia court handed death sentences to five people and sent three others to jail for the murder of the U.S.-based columnist for the Washington Post newspaper.

At a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that an investigation was necessary to ensure full examination of and accountability for human rights violations committed in the case.

“The Secretary-General also reiterates the UN’s commitment to ensuring freedom of expression and protection of journalists, as well as our longstanding opposition to the death penalty,” Mr. Dujarric added.