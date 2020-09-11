UN Chief Preaches Peace Amid Covid-19 Upheaval

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disturb economies and societies, while also threatening to erode trust in public institutions and democracy, it is critical that people everywhere continue to pursue peace.

This was the core message UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered to Ambassadors meeting on Thursday (September 10) for a virtual High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace.

“Not since the United Nations was founded have we faced such a complex and multidimensional threat to global peace and security,” the UN chief said. “In the face of this grave danger, it is more important than ever to work for a culture of peace, as the essential foundation for global cooperation and action.”

FAILURE OF THE UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been behaving as a church preacher instead of working as a capable administrator. He often issues condemnation statements and customary messages which are ignored by those who are supposed to follow them. You don’t need a UN Secretary-General to deliver hollow sermons which can be delivered by every Tom, Dick, and Harry. Since Mr Guterres has completely failed in his position to maintain peace and safeguard the fundamental rights of people around the world, he must step down and the UN must be dissolved immediately. By Rakesh Raman

The UN chief laid out components for achieving a culture of peace, which he said must be centered on human rights, and on ending injustice and discrimination, whether based on gender, ethnic origin, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.

According to a UN report, Mr. Guterres called for “a new generation of social protection” anchored by Universal Health Care and the possibility of a universal basic income. He also stressed the importance of access to quality education, which he called “one of the great enablers of progress and crucial for nurturing new generations in understanding shared histories.”

The UN chief further showed how the culture of peace extends beyond humanity. He urged people everywhere to “work together with our planet, not in opposition to it”, including for the benefit of future generations.