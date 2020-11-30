UN Chief to Reveal the State of the Planet

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo: UN
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo: UN
State of the Planet

On 2 December, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will speak on the state of the planet at Columbia University, warning that current environmental and climate trends are dire.

At the same time, solutions are increasingly within reach, and some are even accelerating around the globe. You can click here to know the details as the Secretary-General outlines some of the ways we can heal our world.

