UN Chief Warns of Change from Global Warming to Global Boiling

July 2023 was estimated to have been around 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial average for 1850-1900.

The monthly climate monitoring reports from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA confirm the extraordinary pace of climate change as a result of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

WMO uses the datasets in its State of the Global Climate reports and to inform decision-makers around the world. The year to date has been the third warmest on record.

Based on the information from the WMO community, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that “the era of global warming has ended” and “the era of global boiling has arrived.”

July 2023 was estimated to have been around 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial average for 1850-1900, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, operated by the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting. It said July was 0.33°C warmer than the previous warmest month, July 2019.

Asia, Africa, and South America each had their warmest July on record. South America had its highest monthly temperature anomaly of any month on record.