UN Launches New Web Portal on Coronavirus
The United Nations (UN) says it is actively addressing the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak on several fronts – from situation reports and technical guidelines, through funding and partnerships, to advice for the public.
Its new portal promises to bring together coronavirus information from the United Nations and the World Health Organization, as well as other UN agencies.
You can get the latest news and answers to your questions. The portal also has dedicated sections for UN personnel and delegations.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.