UNEP Invites Applications for Special Environment Programme

The Special Programme e-learning platform is available to assist Governments with the process of completing a Special Programme application based on the project application guidelines.

The Special Programme supports countries on their journey toward sound chemicals & waste management as the world continues the push to beat pollution.

The fifth round of applications to the Special Programme was launched on 7 April 2021. The deadline for the submission of applications is 7 August 2021.

Governments that are interested in submitting an application during the fifth round of applications are invited to prepare their project application in consultation with ministries and stakeholders to identify national priorities, gaps and challenges to facilitate and enable the implementation of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions, the Minamata Convention and the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management.

Consultation with additional sources, such as the Secretariats of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions, the Minamata Convention, SAICM and GEF, including consultation with the GEF focal point; LIRA guidance; Guidance on Chemicals Control and guidance on gender mainstreaming is also encouraged.

Support from the Special Programme is available for developing countries, taking into account the special needs of least developed countries and small island developing States, and for countries with economies in transition, with priority given to those with least capacity. Countries should also be on the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) list of Official Development Assistance (ODA) at the time of application.

Additional information is detailed in the updated Guidance on the scope of the Special Programme which provides information on eligibility and the types of projects that may be funded. (The project application guidance will be made available in Arabic, French, Russian and Spanish in due course.) A webinar was also held to guide applicants through the document. A recording of the webinar is available in English, Arabic, French and Spanish.

In addition, the updated Special Programme Application Guidelines outlines the project application process for the fourth round of applications and step by step information on how to fill in the application forms. (The project application guidelines will be made available in Arabic, French, Russian and Spanish in due course.) A webinar was also held to guide applicants through the document. A recording of the webinar is available in English, Arabic, French and Spanish.

To fully support prospective applicants, the Secretariat will also be holding online clinics to review draft applications ahead of the submission deadlines. You can register to book a 1 hour session with a member of the Special Programme Secretariat here. You are required to send the Secretariat a draft of your application ahead of the session.