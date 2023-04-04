UNEP Invites Applications from Environment Professionals

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has launched the Young Talent Pipeline, in partnership with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme. This new initiative aims at increasing the diversity of experiences and solutions to solve the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss and pollution and waste.

UNEP is seeking young and skilled talent from less represented regions of the world to join the organization and become the environmental leaders of tomorrow. This online recruitment drive will last until 15 May 2023.

“This is your chance to help us all work together to protect our Earth; your chance to help us shape your own future,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, speaking to potential applicants.

The pipeline targets professionals below the age of 33 in the early stages of their careers with a relevant postgraduate degree, a minimum of three years of relevant work experience, and a passion to work for people and the planet.

The first cohort of the initiative will comprise 12 young professionals, recruited through the UN Volunteers international specialist modality for specific programmatic work. They are expected to start work with UNEP in September 2023.

The appointments will initially be for one year, based at UNEP’s headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Colleagues recruited through the Young Talent Pipeline will have access to learning and professional development opportunities, including a suite of online learning programmes.

Qualified candidates can apply to assignments between 1 April and 15 May 2023.