UNICEF Launches Campaign to Deal with Cyberbullying
UNICEF specialists and international cyberbullying and child protection experts have teamed up with Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to answer the questions and give their advice on ways to deal with online bullying.
Cyberbullying is bullying with the use of digital technologies. It can take place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms, and mobile phones. It is repeated behavior, aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted. Examples include:
- spreading lies about or posting embarrassing photos of someone on social media
- sending hurtful messages or threats via messaging platforms
- impersonating someone and sending mean messages to others on their behalf.
Face-to-face bullying and cyberbullying can often happen alongside each other. But cyberbullying leaves a digital footprint – a record that can prove useful and provide evidence to help stop the abuse.
UNICEF says that if you are worried about your safety or something that has happened to you online, you should urgently speak to an adult you trust. Or you can visit Child Helpline International to find help in your country.
