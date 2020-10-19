UNODC to Implement New Project to Prevent and Fight Corruption

The overall objective of the new project is to fast-track implementation of UNCAC (United Nations Convention against Corruption) in order to advance efforts to prevent and fight corruption.

The project will share regional expertise, devise new approaches, and catalyze work among donors and assistance providers. The focus regions of the project are Southeast Asia, Eastern Africa, Southern Africa, and South America.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office is funding the project with a contribution of £8 million, with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) acting as implementing partner.

The project believes that corruption has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies. It undermines democracy and the rule of law and allows organized crime, terrorism, and other threats to human security to thrive.

Corruption also diverts funds intended for development, basic services and infrastructure, thereby feeding inequality and injustice and obstructing poverty eradication.

The UNCAC is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument and a unique tool for developing a comprehensive response to this global problem.

To successfully prevent and fight corruption using UNCAC, countries need to implement the Convention effectively by strengthening their legal, policy and institutional frameworks and capacities. This will also help achieve sustainable development goal 16 for peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The project seeks to fast-track implementation of UNCAC by establishing regional platforms that help countries identify successes, challenges, gaps and priority actions regarding implementation of the Convention.

In a first step it helps countries identify thematic areas where action is required. It then assists them in defining achievable and practical reform priorities and seek endorsement from senior policy-makers for these actions. It also strives to stimulate other partners and donors to align behind regional commitments.