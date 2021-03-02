USDA Invites Producers to Complete the Cash Rents and Leases Survey

Survey results will give farmers a useful tool in negotiating their rental agreements, and financial planning for their agricultural operation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has launched a Cash Rents and Leases survey for farmers and ranchers. The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, and permanent pasture.

According to USDA, more than 260,000 producers received the survey and the Department encourages producers to complete it by June 21. This survey can be completed and returned by mail, over the phone, or at agcounts.usda.gov.

Information from this survey is used as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Survey responses from as many localities as possible help calculate more accurate rental rates. According to USDA, completion of the survey ensures cash rental rates accurately represent your locality.

Survey results will also give farmers a useful tool in negotiating their rental agreements, and financial planning for their agricultural operation.

In accordance with federal law, survey responses are kept confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified. NASS will publish here the survey results on August 27.