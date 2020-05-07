Video Ad Highlights Trump’s Failure to Handle Coronavirus. 100,000 Deaths in U.S. By May End

A new video ad entitled, “Mourning in America,” depicts President Trump’s failure to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Launched on May 4 by The Lincoln Project, the ad is based on Ronald Reagan’s 1984 “Morning in America” political campaign.

According to the project, ‘Morning’ highlighted the positive impact of a first term Reagan presidency and presented an optimistic vision of an America that was prosperous and peaceful. Under Donald Trump, we instead face “Mourning in America.”

“The Lincoln Project video highlights the effects of President Trump’s failure as a President and how he’s left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. In a time of deep suffering and loss, Donald Trump continues with his failed leadership and his inability to put the country before himself,” said Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project.

“Americans are not only mourning the loss of each other, they are mourning the loss of their routine, families, and livelihoods. Trump and his administration failed at every turn to take the response to COVID-19 seriously until it was too late; now we face a collective mourning for the America we once knew.”

President Trump waited until March 13, 2020 to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus threat. On March 15th he declared that the virus was “something we have tremendous control over.”

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

As usual, Trump took to Twitter to attack the video ad. “A group of RINO Republicans have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” Trump said.

Today, thousands of Americans are dying of coronavirus because of Trump’s carelessness. As of May 7, there were nearly 1.3 million infected people and nearly 75,000 deaths in America. But without taking any preventive measures, Trump has decided to reopen the economy which will cause more deaths.

Dr Tom Frieden, the former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday (May 6) that there could be over 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by the end of May.

Dr Frieden told a House panel in the first congressional hearing about the federal response to the pandemic that coronavirus will not go for many months or years.