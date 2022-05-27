Vinai Saxena Takes Oath As Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi at a ceremony held at the Raj Niwas in Delhi today (May 26).

Saxena, 64, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Saxena said he will work for the people in the city’s streets as their local guardian and would spend limited time in office.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of Delhi Government attended the ceremony.

Kejriwal – who was always at daggers drawn with the former LG Anil Baijal – said his government will work together with the new LG.

Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the LG of Delhi on May 23 when his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing “personal reasons”.