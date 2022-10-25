What Is Moonlighting in the Job Market?

These days, the term moonlighting is gaining added attention as companies are taking action against employees who moonlight.

But what exactly is moonlighting?

Moonlighting is the practice of working simultaneously in a second job without taking permission from the first employer.

Workers who want to earn extra income take secondary jobs usually done after their normal working hours.

Moonlighting, which is also called side hustle or side gig, is considered a wrong practice in which the workers cheat their employers.

Therefore, these days many companies are firing workers who moonlight.

Moonlighting is mostly happening in the technology companies where employees can work from home.

These employees take side jobs which can be part-time, full-time, or freelance work.

Some people moonlight because the money they earn from their primary jobs is not sufficient for them.

Therefore, there are views in favour of and against moonlighting depending on the household situations people face.

Now the debate on moonlighting is getting intense.

Scripted and produced by Rakesh Raman.

