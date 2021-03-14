Photo: Alexei Navalny / Instagram
Where Is Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny?

Multiple reports suggest that the whereabouts of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are not known after he was allegedly removed from prison.

Quoting Navalny’s lawyer, the reports and tweets reveal that he has been removed from jail in the Vladimir region, but the authorities refuse to disclose his location.

It is reported that the opposition leader Navalny – who is a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was being held in the Kolchugino detention center in the Vladimir region northwest of Moscow while in quarantine before serving his sentence in a penal colony.

Alexei’s lawyers were not allowed to meet him on Friday (March 12) and were told that he had been transferred without revealing his new location.

Meanwhile, Russian police detained around 150 people at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday (March 13), accusing them of links to an “undesirable organization.”

Reuters reports that the detentions come amid a crackdown on anti-Kremlin sentiment, following the arrest and imprisonment of Navalny who returned to Russia in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia.

In order to get Navalny released from jail, his supporters had planned to hold major rallies on Saturday and Sunday in Moscow.

