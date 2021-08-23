WHO Invites Experts to Find the Origins of Novel Pathogens

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an open call for experts to serve as members of the new WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The SAGO will advise WHO on technical and scientific considerations regarding the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, and will be composed of a wide range of experts acting in their personal capacity. SAGO will also guide WHO on next steps for understanding the SARS-CoV-2 origins.

According to WHO, there have been an increasing number of high threat pathogens emerging and re-emerging in recent years with, for example, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Nipah, avian influenza, the latest being SARS-CoV-2.

There is a clear need for robust surveillance and early actions for rapid detection and mitigation efforts, as well as systematic processes to study the emergence of these pathogens and routes of transmission from their natural reservoirs to humans.

This is critical to helping WHO, Member States and partner institutions to prepare for future spillover threats and to minimize the risk of a disease outbreak growing into a pandemic.

From SARS-CoV-2, which continues to wreak havoc around the world, to the next “Disease X”, this global framework to study the emergence of new and known high threat pathogens needs to be comprehensive and coordinated based on a One Health approach.

It should also encompass biosafety and biosecurity. And it needs to be scientific, transparent, comprehensive, rapid, and inclusive.

The SAGO will be multidisciplinary, with members who have a range of technical knowledge, field experience, skills and experience relevant to emerging and re-emerging pathogens. Up to 25 experts may be selected. The deadline for applications is 10 September, 2021.

WHO welcomes expressions of interest from individuals with significant expertise in one or more technical disciplines outlined in the call for experts in order to ensure a One Health approach.