Who Will Be Delhi CM If Arvind Kejriwal Is Arrested in Liquor Mafia Case?

AAP is facing a serious dilemma to select the next Delhi CM as Kejriwal is expected to be jailed.

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has said that he may be arrested as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called him for questioning on Sunday (April 16) in the liquor scandal case.

In a press conference today (April 15), Kejriwal said that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is trying to implicate him in a false case as he has been accusing Modi of corruption.

He also said that if Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orders CBI, it will arrest him when he appears for questioning. He added that he will sue the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI as these agencies are telling lies in the court to arrest AAP leaders.

Kejriwal said the investigating agencies are torturing witnesses to extract their statements against the AAP leaders. Another AAP leader Manish Sisodia – who was the deputy CM in Delhi Government – has already been jailed in this liquor scam case.

Also, AAP leader – and former health minister in Delhi Government – Satyendar Jain was sent to jail last year for his alleged involvement in a serious money laundering case.

Now, it is possible that Kejriwal – and other AAP politicians – will also be arrested because it is believed that they are involved in big corruption cases. Therefore, AAP is facing a serious dilemma to select the next Delhi CM as Kejriwal is expected to be jailed.

Since Kejriwal has been working in an autocratic manner as a supreme leader in AAP, there is no other capable AAP politician who could become the CM if Kejriwal is imprisoned.

There is a possibility that another AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann may also be arrested because the Delhi liquor policy which led to massive scam has been implemented in Punjab.

Of late, Kejriwal has been accusing Modi of his criminal collusion with oligarch Gautam Adani who is allegedly involved in financial fraud and money laundering cases of billions of dollars.

Kejriwal said recently that Modi is the most corrupt PM that India has seen during the 75 years of its independence. He also said that Modi is an illiterate man who is not fit to run the country.

However, it is believed that Kejriwal was making a ground for himself so that if he is accused or arrested in the liquor scandal or any other AAP scam, he could say that he is being targeted because of his remarks against Modi.

Although Kejriwal and a slew of other AAP leaders are making false claims about the liquor scandal to show their innocence, there is sufficient evidence to suggest that massive corruption has happened in this case.

If Kejriwal and other AAP politicians believe that they are innocent, they should publicly reveal the allegations of the agencies against them and AAP’s response on a dedicated website so that people could know the truth.

And AAP must know that it is hard to trust the vague statements that AAP politicians make in crude press conferences that they hold and repeat after every action by the investigating agencies against them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.