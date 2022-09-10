Why Arvind Kejriwal Is Not Removing “Corrupt” Minister Manish Sisodia

It is also believed that Kejriwal is silently behind the imprisonment of Jain and incrimination of Sisodia in the liquor scam case.

By Rakesh Raman

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest today (September 9) in Delhi to get Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia removed from his position.

The BJP asserts that Sisodia is a corrupt man as he is involved in a number of corruption cases including the liquor policy scam and embezzlement in classroom construction work in government schools.

Earlier, a signature campaign was organized on September 6 in Delhi to get tainted minister Sisodia removed from his position. BJP demands the termination of Sisodia from the government so that people of Delhi could live in a corruption-free environment.

But Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal who is also the AAP chief is not removing Sisodia because there is a likelihood that if Sisodia is thrown out of job, he will reveal the names of other AAP politicians – including Kejriwal – who may be involved in the alleged scandals.

That could also be the reason that Kejriwal has not removed Satyendar Jain, another minister in the Kejriwal government, who is already in jail for committing serious financial crimes.

As the AAP did not have any argument to defend Jain, it has no facts to protect Sisodia who – it is expected – will soon be jailed and meet the fate of his colleague Jain. Then Kejriwal – who is a cunning politician – will abandon Sisodia, as he has abandoned Jain.

It is also believed that Kejriwal is silently behind the imprisonment of Jain and incrimination of Sisodia in the liquor scam case, because both Jain and Sisodia presumably tried to challenge the supremacy of Kejriwal who acts like a dictator in his party.

After the August 19 raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the residence of Manish Sisodia, he and his party colleagues are telling blatant lies or half-truths with the aim to divert the attention from the liquor mafia collusion case.

BJP claims that it has exposed the flow of corruption money that was going to Sisodia in the liquor scam and demands CBI probe into the revelation.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the "Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India" editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.