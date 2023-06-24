Why Biden Must Be Defeated in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Since greedy Biden has no respect for democracy and human rights, the U.S. voters should defeat him in the presidential election of 2024.

By Rakesh Raman

A slew of U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to raise the issue of increasing human rights violations and attacks on democratic institutions by the Modi regime in India.

The appeal was made when the prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi was visiting the U.S. in June 2023 as a state guest invited by Biden.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India.

In their letter dated June 20, 2023, the U.S. politicians assert that a series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.

The anger against Modi’s criminalities is so severe that a member of the U.S. House of Representatives – Rashida Tlaib – decided to boycott Modi’s address to a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress,” Rashida Tlaib tweeted on June 20.

Last year (2022), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced a resolution to condemn human rights violations and violations of international religious freedom in India, including those targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis, and other religious and cultural minorities.

The resolution called on the U.S. Secretary of State to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act, which has been recommended by the independent, bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for the past three years. But the Biden administration ignored the resolution.

“Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity. I will NOT be attending Modi’s speech,” Rep. Ilhan Omar also tweeted on June 21.

Moreover, a former U.S. president Barack Obama also said on June 22 that India risks “pulling apart” if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised by the Biden administration with PM Modi.

A new microsite #ModiNotWelcome (Modi not welcome in the U.S.) described the launch of a protest against Modi in the U.S. According to the microsite, this protest is against the leader (Modi) of the largest fascist movement in the world. A hashtag #ModiNotWelcome trended on Twitter.

The protesters urged the Biden administration not to have any alliance with India’s fascist regime under Modi. The microsite links to the “Howdy Modi!” website which claims that it is wrong for the U.S. to welcome human rights violator (Modi) with open arms.

But all these protests and appeals by the U.S. politicians and others against Modi did not have any impact on Biden who is perhaps the most dishonest U.S. leader. Dozens of reports even by the U.S. government have warned of serious corruption and human rights abuses by Modi and his government in India.

However, dishonest Biden has ignored all the disturbing findings in those reports so that he could extort money from Modi by way of selling U.S. products and services in India. It shows that Biden is colluding with Modi to harm Indians.

POLITICAL CAREER OF MODI

In fact, Modi’s real political career began with the Gujarat massacre of 2002 in which he was allegedly involved in the murder of thousands of Muslims – including men, women, and children.

The Gujarat violence can be compared to the criminal activity of Nazi Germany during the Holocaust for the genocide of millions of European Jews.

While Modi is the main accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 when he was the chief minister (CM) of Gujarat, this criminal activity is again in the news, as BBC has recently produced a comprehensive documentary on Gujarat riots and Modi’s role in this crime. The new BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question,’ sheds light on Modi’s role in the Gujarat violence.

After the Gujarat pogrom, the U.S. administration denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage. But as he has become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity.

Despite Modi’s terrible criminal record, he managed to become the PM of India in 2014 and now most world leaders hobnob with Modi for their commercial interests, as they want to sell their products and services in the Indian market.

In order to gain legitimacy for his actions in Gujarat and his ongoing despotism, Modi is squandering huge public money to buy foreign products and services which are not actually required in India. In other words, Modi is bribing the politicians such as Biden to buy their silence on his crimes.

Since the opposition parties are very weak in India, the opposition leaders lack courage to question Modi’s autocratic decision. Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

Modi is hoodwinking the voters with false publicity, fake news, and shallow slogans to win elections deceptively. In a country full of illiterate voters, he behaves as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader.

But the crooked U.S. politicians including Biden have given legitimacy to Modi’s past and ongoing crimes. While they selectively criticize corruption and human rights violations in some countries, they ignore the same or worse crimes in India.

The U.S. politicians are so corrupt that they deliberately accept the lies that Modi spreads in front of them. They giggle and applaud Modi’s false rhetoric to please him superficially as they know that Modi is a megalomaniac who always wants to be praised.

The U.S. – which is the self-styled promoter of democracy in the world – has been downplaying the demise of democracy in India. The U.S. leaders frequently hobnob with Modi and his colleagues despite their regular criticism of Modi’s autocratic idiosyncrasies.

The U.S., in fact, exploits human rights abuses in India for its commercial interests, as the U.S. believes that India is a big market for its products and services. The modus operandi of the U.S. leaders is to subtly intimidate Modi with the accusations of corruption and human rights violations, and then force him to buy American products or services worth billions of dollars.

In their evil aim to plunder the Indian public’s money through Modi, corrupt Biden and other cunning U.S. politicians are ignoring the sufferings of Indians to hold ostentatious events to welcome Modi. It shows that greedy Biden has no respect for democracy and human rights. Therefore, the honest U.S. voters should defeat him in the presidential election of 2024.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.