Why Governments Must Restart Covid Vaccination Programs

By Rakesh Raman

As of today (November 1), according to public data, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the world were 219 million and over 4.5 million people have died. The total number of vaccine doses given were 7 billion and people who are fully vaccinated are 3 billion, which is 39% of the world population.

However, this data does not present the clear picture, as it does not reveal the number of people who have been infected after the vaccination and the number of people who got side effects or died after receiving the vaccine doses.

The data also does not inform us about the effect of vaccines on the new virus variants. Since the vaccination drives are terribly slow and haphazard, new virus variants will keep emerging while there is no vaccine for them.

So, the virus in one form or another is going to persist. The infections and deaths are happening despite vaccination programs. The governments in different parts of the world are administering vaccines blindly and in a haste just to protect their political positions.

Since most governments are corrupt, they are deliberately hiding the fact that the effect of vaccines (if any) is not permanent. The effect of vaccines that were administered a few months ago is diminishing or has already ended.

Therefore, the governments will have to start the entire vaccination programs again. The new programs may include primary doses or booster doses.

Since more than 60% of the world population has not been fully vaccinated, the ongoing vaccination programs will also continue. Consequently, the Covid vaccination has become a never-ending rigmarole.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.