Winners of 2023 United Nations Human Rights Prize Announced

The recipients of the Prize were chosen by a Special Committee from more than 400 nominations received from Member States, the UN system, and civil society.

The President of the General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, announced on July 20 the winners of the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights for 2023:

Human Rights Center “Viasna”, Belarus

Ms. Julienne Lusenge, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Amman Center for Human Rights Studies (ACHRS), Jordan

Mr. Julio Pereyra, Uruguay

Global Coalition of civil society organizations, Indigenous Peoples, social movements and local communities for “the universal recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna” was created in 1996 during mass protest actions of the democratic opposition in Belarus to contribute to development of the civic society in the country based on respect for human rights.

Ms. Julienne Lusenge is a leader, peacebuilder, human rights activist, and vocal advocate who has been contributing consistently to women’s human rights advancement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for over 40 years.

ACHRS is an independent, regional, scientific, advocacy center for studies, research and training on issues of human rights and democracy.

Julio Pereyra is a community educator and activist working with most marginalized communities.

Global Coalition, comprising over 1,350 organizations and other entities from 75 countries, has played a crucial role in achieving the historic recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

“The winners’ dedication speaks to the universal nature of human rights at a critical time,” said Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly. “The Prize sends a clear message to human rights defenders all over the world that the international community is grateful for, and supports, their efforts to promote all human rights for all.”

Established by the General Assembly in 1966 (A/RES/21/2217), the Prize was awarded for the first time in 1968 on what is now known as Human Rights Day, 10 December. It is awarded every five years for “outstanding achievements in the field of human rights.”

Previous recipients have included Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Denis Mukwege, Eleanor Roosevelt, Malala Yusafzai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Committee is chaired by the President of the General Assembly, and its members include the President of the Economic and Social Council, the President of the Human Rights Council, the Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women and the Chair of the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) provided support to the special committee.

The award ceremony for the 2023 Prize will take place at UN Headquarters in New York in December 2023, as part of activities to commemorate Human Rights Day. The exact date of the ceremony will be announced in due course.