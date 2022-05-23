With Grammatical Mistakes, Jaishankar Claims Slavery Means Confidence in Modi Regime

While Modi himself travels to foreign countries as the foreign minister of India, Jaishankar performs only a figurehead role.

By Rakesh Raman

Jaishankar – a dummy external affairs minister in the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – has claimed that the bureaucrats in the foreign ministry now have more confidence.

He was responding to an unverifiable assertion made by a Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a May 21 video interview in London where he said Indian bureaucrats in the Modi government are quite arrogant.

While Twitter-addict Rahul Gandhi is trained only to post lifted news items from newspapers and other secondary sources on Twitter, he lacks skills to participate in extempore interactions in public forums. But in the open interview he cursed the bureaucrats with his loose language.

Jaishankar – who is a former bureaucrat of the Indian Foreign Service – retorted in a tweet on May 21 to argue that it is not arrogance but the confidence of public servants who defend the national interest.

Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, its not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest. pic.twitter.com/eYynoKZDoW — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 21, 2022

“Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, its not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest,” Jaishankar wrote in his tweet.

This Jaishankar – like other Indian bureaucrats who lack language and communication skills – made glaring English mistakes in the few sentences that he tweeted.

What “confidence” can you have when you can’t write or speak English properly – particularly when you claim to be a foreign minister? Jaishankar forgets that Modi has given him the ministerial position to behave like a slave.

While Modi himself travels to foreign countries as the foreign minister of India, Jaishankar performs only a figurehead role. Modi has deliberately kept all the ministers in his government who are terribly uneducated or uncivilized. This Jaishankar is one of those incompetent ministers.

When Jaishankar says that the bureaucrats follow the orders of the government, he shamelessly hides the fact that these are not administrative orders, but these are diktats of a dictator that the slaves in the bureaucracy are forced to obey.

And if Jaishankar really wants to defend the national interests – as he claimed – he should never allow Modi to visit foreign countries because with his naivety and illiteracy, Modi is tarnishing the country’s image in all parts of the world.

In fact, after accepting the political positions unscrupulously, Jaishankar and others of his ilk cannot challenge the despotic decisions of their master, Modi. They have no other option but to blindly follow Modi’s orders like a tamed animal.

Today, as a result of extreme corruption and lawlessness in the Modi regime, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, religious hatred, injustice, and extreme misery.

If Jaishankar is really concerned about the national interest, he should quit his dishonestly grabbed job and work to defend the interests of the Indian citizens who are almost dying under Modi’s misgovernance.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and social activist in India. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.