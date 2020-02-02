With NO BAN Act, Democrats to Oppose Trump’s Expanded Travel Ban

Democrats have decided to oppose President Donald Trump’s travel ban that now extends to more African countries. Of late, the Trump Administration announced that it is adding Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Sudan to the travel ban that the President instituted three years ago.

In a statement released Friday, Democratic leader and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the Trump Administration’s expansion of its outrageous, un-American travel ban threatens our security, our values, and the rule of law.

“The sweeping rule, barring more than 350 million individuals from predominantly African nations from traveling to the United States, is discrimination disguised as policy,” Pelosi said.

In 2017, President Trump had restricted the entry of people from six Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

“America’s strength has always been as a beacon of hope and opportunity for people around the world, whose dreams and aspirations have enriched our nation and made America more American. With this latest callous decision, the President has doubled down on his cruelty and further undermined our global leadership, our Constitution and our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants,” Pelosi added in her statement.

In the Congress and in the Courts, according to the statement, House Democrats will continue to oppose the Administration’s dangerous anti-immigrant agenda.

In the coming weeks, the House Judiciary Committee will mark-up and bring to the Floor the NO BAN Act to prohibit religious discrimination in the immigration system and limit the President’s ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions. “We will never allow hatred or bigotry to define our nation or destroy our values,” Pelosi said.