NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the United States Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: NATO
Europe Latest World 

World Leaders Discuss Russia’s Military Build-up in Ukraine

RMN News , , ,

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the United States Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the United States Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: NATO

Participants stressed the importance of unity at this critical time and made clear that any further Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high cost.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took part in a virtual meeting organized by the President of the United States Joe Biden on Russia’s continued military build-up in and around Ukraine and its implications for European and international security. 

The meeting – held on January 24 – also included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, representing the Chairmanship of the OSCE, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Participants stressed the importance of unity at this critical time and made clear that any further Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high cost. Secretary General Stoltenberg recalled NATO’s consistent dual-track approach towards Russia: strong deterrence and defence, combined with dialogue. 

He welcomed the additional defensive deployments by NATO Allies to the eastern part of the Alliance, and stressed the need to continue improving NATO’s situational awareness and to enhance collective defence and deterrence in view of the current security situation. 

Leaders also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue with Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has invited all members of the NATO-Russia Council to a series of further meetings to discuss European security, including the situation in and around Ukraine, NATO-Russia relations, and arms control and non-proliferation.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

G20 Leaders at the Antalya Summit

Turkey at Top Among G20 Countries: Report

RMN News Comments Off on Turkey at Top Among G20 Countries: Report
President Joe Biden. Photo: White House

With Trump’s Carelessness, U.S. Records 500000 Covid Deaths

RMN News Comments Off on With Trump’s Carelessness, U.S. Records 500000 Covid Deaths
President Donald Trump. Photo: White House

Trump Feels Sad Over the Sudden Death of Russian Diplomat

RMN News Comments Off on Trump Feels Sad Over the Sudden Death of Russian Diplomat