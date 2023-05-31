World Body Intervenes to Get Justice for Protesting Wrestlers in India

The police – under directions from the Modi government – have denied permission to the wrestlers to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a statement in support of the internationally recognized Indian wrestlers who have been protesting in India for the past couple of months.

The Switzerland-based UWW has strongly advised the Indian authorities to hold an impartial investigation into the claims of women wrestlers who have leveled sextortion / sexual harassment allegations against an Indian politician Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi, Brij Bhushan has been the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In its statement released on May 30, UWW said, “For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the WFI. It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge.”

Since the Modi government is not willing to take action against Brij Bhushan – who is already facing nearly 40 criminal cases – it unleashed the cruel Delhi Police on the wrestlers who were protesting at the Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police officials – who work as the slaves of the Modi government – used brutal force on May 28 on wrestlers, dragged even the women wrestlers on roads, and detained them arbitrarily. Now, the police – under directions from the Modi government – have denied permission to the wrestlers to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi.

“The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities,” UWW said in its statement.

Moreover, the Supreme Court of India judges – who cannot dare to take any action that may displease their boss Modi – have not intervened to help the harassed protesters, except casually asking the police to register an FIR (first information report).

The wrestlers – including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia – who are leading the protest – have decided to continue their protest despite complicit courts and constant threats by the Modi regime.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.