Wrong Coronavirus Messaging by Indian Bureaucrats
As bureaucrats in India are corrupt and clueless, they can’t write even a single sentence correctly in English language. Now, for every government notification that they write about coronavirus, they have to write multiple correction notifications. With the random concoction of words, the final message becomes so convoluted that it is difficult to make heads or tails of it.
One of the reasons for chaos during the coronavirus lockdowns in India has been wrong messaging by bureaucrats. Since most politicians in the Indian Central and State governments are illiterate, they also can’t correct the bureaucrats’ blunders. Result: Death, disease, and misery in India.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
The country will be in a better shape if all the bureaucrats are removed from their jobs and sent to a remote jungle. Only domain experts and communications experts must manage all the government departments.
