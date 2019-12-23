Youth Leader Rahul Gandhi to Lead Protest Against Modi-Shah Violence

It is being observed that Modi and Shah are using the Gujarat model of carnage in all parts of India, as their new laws are designed to harm Muslims in the country.

By Rakesh Raman

Rahul Gandhi – a youth leader of Congress party – will lead a protest in India’s capital New Delhi today against the government policies that have resulted in violent protests across the country.

As the government-backed security forces are using force against the peaceful protesters particularly students, Rahul Gandhi has blamed PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah for spreading violence in the country.

“Dear students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat (Delhi) to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet message.

Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳, It’s not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re 🇮🇳 & won’t allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019

Both Modi and Shah – who were accused in crimes including murders – are currently controlling all the affairs in India. As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2000 people – mostly Muslims – were killed. And Amit Shah is an accused in the case related to the death of judge B.H. Loya who had died in mysterious circumstances.

It is being observed that Modi and Shah are using the Gujarat model of carnage in all parts of India, as their new laws are designed to harm Muslims in the country. In fact, in his speech of Sunday (December 22) in Delhi, PM Modi encouraged police to use force against protesters. Earlier, in Gujarat also he had given a free hand to police that had unleashed terror on Muslims.

[ Indian Citizenship Law is Against Muslims: UN Human Rights Office ]

As the protests are happening in India against a new discriminatory citizenship law called Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA 2019, police – particularly in Delhi – have beaten the protesters mercilessly.

The government has also imposed many restrictions in most parts of the country including India’s capital New Delhi. The restrictions include shutdown of Internet and mobile services, termination of local train services, arrests of protesters, and the imposition of Section 144 that prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

It is said that nearly 200 university students who were protesting on December 15 in Delhi have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries including bullet wounds inflicted by Delhi Police which entered the university without permission to brutalize unarmed students. The incident is being compared to China’s brutality on students at Tiananmen Square.

Attacking freedom of the press, the authoritarian Modi government has also sent a prohibitory order to the TV channels in the country. The order asks the TV journalists to show only that content which does not hurt the government.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.