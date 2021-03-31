Youth Must Form a New Team to Lead Farm Agitation: Punjabi Video

If the new team formed by the youth is working effectively, the government will start discussing the issues with new leaders.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders have completely failed to run the farmers’ agitation, now there is an immediate need for the youth of Punjab to take the control in their own hands.

In order to nurture their dreams of entering the dirty political arena, the old SKM leaders have totally abandoned the youth leaders who have brought the movement to this level.

Therefore, now those young leaders of Punjab who have been supporting the farmers’ protests for the past few months must form a new team and run this campaign in a professional manner.

The new team should create a free website and an online form in which the others could fill in their details to become formal members.

If the new team formed by the youth is working effectively, the government will start discussing the issues with new leaders. As this is the need of the hour, some intelligent youth leaders of Punjab must take this step immediately. And that’s the whole point.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.