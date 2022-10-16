YouTube Animation Video Explains Digital Marketing Concepts
While digital marketing is a dynamic subject, today if you want to leverage it for your business growth, you must cover the following 15 areas.
By Rakesh Raman
The YouTube animation video given below is an extension to the article “15 Essential Areas of Digital Marketing” that I have written. These areas are listed below.
- Brand Management
- Web Content
- Social Media Management
- Advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Web Analytics
- Digital Public Relations
- Mobile Marketing
- Competition Tracking
- Advertising Support
- Campaign Management
- Event Management
- E-Commerce
- Impact Analysis
- Training
- Export Marketing
By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.
