Video Explains 15 Digital Marketing Applications for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
YouTube Animation Video Explains Digital Marketing Concepts

While digital marketing is a dynamic subject, today if you want to leverage it for your business growth, you must cover the following 15 areas.

By Rakesh Raman

The YouTube animation video given below is an extension to the article “15 Essential Areas of Digital Marketing” that I have written. These areas are listed below.

  1. Brand Management
  2. Web Content
  3. Social Media Management
  4. Advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  5. Web Analytics
  6. Digital Public Relations
  7. Mobile Marketing
  8. Competition Tracking
  9. Advertising Support
  10. Campaign Management
  11. Event Management
  12. E-Commerce
  13. Impact Analysis
  14. Training
  15. Export Marketing

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. Earlier, he has worked with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert. You can click here to subscribe to RMN (Raman Media Network) YouTube Channel.

