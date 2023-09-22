Poor Children in India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
धर्म क्या है? What Is Religion? Watch Video

भाईयो और बहनों। 

क्या कभी कुत्ता कुत्ते को काटता है? नहीं। 

क्या कभी साँप साँप को डसता है? नहीं। 

क्या कभी शेर दूसरे शेर पर हमला करके उसे मारता है? नहीं। 

लेकिन आज पूरी दुनिया में आदमी आदमी को मार रहा है। 

और इस मार–काट का सबसे बड़ा कारण है धर्म और धर्म में लोगों का अन्धविश्वास। 

क्यों करते हैं आप धर्म पर विश्वास जो आपको दूसरे आदमी का दुश्मन बना रहा है? 

सिर्फ मानवता ही एक धर्म है जो हरेक इंसान को दूसरे इंसान से जोड़ता है। 

आइए सिर्फ मानवता को ही अपना धर्म बनाएं।

