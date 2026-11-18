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Delhi Cooperative Housing Scandal: Ministerial Inaction Shields Accused Society Committee Amid Federal Probes into Senior IAS Officers

Delhi’s Ministry of Cooperation has failed for nearly three weeks to act on a Chief Minister’s office referral seeking removal of the accused Managing Committee of DPS CGHS and appointment of an independent administrator. This delay continues despite documented multi-crore financial irregularities at the Dwarka housing society and active central investigations into senior IAS officers linked to the Registrar Cooperative Societies. The prolonged inaction risks further evidence loss and perpetuates alleged administrative shielding of white-collar crimes in Delhi’s cooperative housing sector.

Raman Media Network Delhi Desk

New Delhi | November 17, 2026

Administrative oversight of cooperative housing societies in Delhi faces renewed scrutiny after the Ministry of Cooperation failed to implement statutory measures against the Managing Committee of Delhi Public School Cooperative Group Housing Society Limited (DPS CGHS) in Dwarka. An official referral from the Chief Minister’s office dated October 20, 2026, directed the matter to Ravinder Indraj Singh, Minister for Cooperation and Social Welfare. Subsequent written and telephonic communications on October 22 with the minister’s secretary, Ankur Meshram (DANICS), produced no recorded orders to supersede the committee or appoint an independent administrator.

Nearly three weeks later, the accused office-bearers remain in control of the society at Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka Phase I. Complainants argue this delay enables continued access to records and assets at a time when federal agencies are examining related allegations against senior officers of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS).

Documented Financial Irregularities at DPS CGHS

Internal society documents form the core of the complaints. Correspondence from 2019 and Annual General Meeting minutes from March 2020 recorded an admitted unrecovered debt exceeding ₹52.74 lakh (excluding interest) linked to the estate of a deceased member. Instead of recovery proceedings, the Managing Committee is alleged to have issued an unauthorized No-Dues Certificate that facilitated transfer and sale of the flat, resulting in forfeiture of recoverable funds.

Resident complainants estimate the broader pattern of ledger manipulation, unauthorized clearances, and related practices at approximately ₹20 crore. An earlier statutory inquiry ordered by the RCS produced a report that critics describe as incomplete for overlooking primary documentary evidence. The inquiry officer, Pankaj Kumar, IAS, is among those named in subsequent central complaints.

Affected residents have also reported harassment, environmental hazards, and disputes over construction and maintenance, linking financial opacity to daily governance failures inside the society.

Pattern of Administrative Delay

Public grievance filings dating back to December 2025 under the Public Grievance Monitoring System received no substantive response for months. During that period, several committee members reportedly left their positions or residences, raising concerns about record preservation.

[ दिल्ली आवास भ्रष्टाचार घोटाला और नौकरशाही की मिलीभगत बेनकाब: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

[ Also Read: Delhi DCT and RCS Corruption Exposed ]

Senior AGMUT-cadre officers associated with the Department of Cooperation and the RCS office face active examination by central authorities. These include Ashok Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2006), former Secretary (Cooperation) and currently Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi; Krishna Kumar Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2012), Registrar Cooperative Societies; and the inquiry officer named above.

The Department of Personnel and Training received formal complaints in February 2026. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter in April 2026 seeking examination of the conduct of Ashok Kumar and Krishna Kumar Singh under existing DoPT guidelines. Parallel representations to the Election Commission of India concerning the dual role of the Chief Electoral Officer have not produced a public response within the requested timeframe.

Statutory Framework and Accountability Demands

The Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, empowers the Registrar to supersede committees acting against member interests and to appoint administrators. Provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, address improper performance or deliberate forbearance of public duty by public servants. Central Vigilance Commission guidelines treat sustained willful inaction that benefits private parties as a form of corruption.

Complainants have called for immediate steps: supersession of the current Managing Committee, appointment of an independent administrator, impounding of financial ledgers and No-Dues records, and formal investigation of the officials who received the Chief Minister’s referral yet issued no orders.

The matter is being escalated to the Delhi Vigilance Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and other competent forums. Independent documentation continues through RMN News and associated public-interest platforms.

Institutional Implications

Regulatory failure in cooperative housing affects thousands of flat owners across Delhi and undermines confidence in local governance structures. When ministerial and bureaucratic offices decline to exercise clear statutory powers after formal referral, the result is prolonged exposure of residents to contested management and potential loss of recoverable assets.

Continued federal examination of the named IAS officers and any subsequent judicial directions will determine whether the documented pattern of delay ends in corrective action or further institutional silence. Residents, legal observers, and oversight bodies will monitor whether the Registrar Cooperative Societies and the Ministry of Cooperation finally enforce the mechanisms already available under existing law.