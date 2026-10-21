IGNOU VC Ignores Student Crisis Notice

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IGNOU Vice Chancellor’s Silence on Official Notice Exposes Blatant Misuse of Authority and Administrative Delinquency Harming Thousands of Students’ Careers

IGNOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal has failed to respond to a formal editorial notice detailing widespread student grievances, revealing systemic administrative collapse at India’s largest open university. This institutional silence constitutes a clear dereliction of statutory duty that continues to stall academic progress, block job opportunities, and inflict lasting damage on the careers of nearly 35 lakh learners. The university’s leadership prioritizes promotional rankings while ignoring delayed results, missing study materials, and broken grievance systems.

Raman Media Network Education Desk

New Delhi | October 21, 2026

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament to democratize higher education, now stands accused of systematically failing the very students it claims to serve. While Vice Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal publicly celebrates NIRF rankings, NAAC A++ accreditation, and claims of technological progress, the lived reality for nearly 35 lakh enrolled learners is one of chronic neglect, delayed results, missing study materials, and unanswered grievances.

On 10 October 2026, a formal editorial notice was served to the Vice Chancellor by independent journalist and RMN News Editor Rakesh Raman through the RMN Consumer Rights Network. The notice catalogued documented public complaints and demanded clear timelines for corrective action. It was simultaneously marked to the Registrar, Student Support Centre, and the Secretary of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. The university was given until 15 October 2026 to respond. The deadline passed in complete silence.

This refusal to engage is not a minor administrative lapse. It represents a blatant misuse of authority and a willful delinquency that directly harms the academic and professional futures of thousands of students. Many learners have waited months beyond the prospectus-mandated 45-day window for Term-End Examination results. Assignment marks remain marked “Not Submitted” long after timely submission. Printed study materials arrive late—or never—forcing students in remote regions such as Ladakh to travel hundreds of kilometres simply to sit for exams or collect materials. Answer scripts have been reported as unchecked or marked arbitrarily without evaluator signatures, while the official iGRAM grievance portal and helplines remain largely non-functional.

[ इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय (IGNOU) की कार्यप्रणाली पर गंभीर सवाल: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

University statements continue to highlight institutional prestige and digital solutions, including a 15 percent fee discount for online materials. Yet these claims ring hollow for non-urban students facing poor connectivity and for those whose careers hang in the balance because results and certificates remain stuck in administrative limbo. Job applications, higher-education admissions, and professional certifications are routinely derailed by the university’s failure to perform its most basic functions.

The pattern is consistent and severe: promotional rhetoric at the top, operational collapse at the ground level. Leadership that consumes public resources while allowing such failures to persist cannot claim ignorance. The unanswered notice of 10 October 2026 has removed any remaining pretence of responsiveness. What remains is an institutional posture of arrogance that treats student distress as an acceptable cost of business.

Escalation is now underway. Formal representations are being prepared for the Ministry of Education, complaints are being filed through CPGRAMS, and legal options are under active consideration. Students are being urged to document their experiences and submit evidence so that a comprehensive record of harm can be placed before regulatory and judicial authorities.

Public universities exist to serve learners, not to shield officials from accountability. When a Vice Chancellor ignores a formal notice detailing the destruction of student careers, the failure ceases to be merely administrative. It becomes a question of statutory duty, public trust, and the right of every enrolled learner to timely, transparent, and functional education. The silence from IGNOU’s highest office has made the answer uncomfortably clear.