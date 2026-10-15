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Perception Survey for Corruption Research Project in India

RMN Foundation launches a public perception survey to gather insights for the next India Corruption Research Report following the 2025 edition.

Raman Media Network Research Desk

New Delhi | Last Updated: October 2026

After releasing the India Corruption Research Report 2025 (ICRR 2025), the RMN Foundation – which is the humanitarian initiative of RMN News Service – has launched the project to compile the next edition of India Corruption Research Report.



This survey is part of our ongoing research project to cover various aspects of corruption in India. You can participate in the following survey and click here to read our regular reports on corruption.

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Is India a corrupt country? Yes

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Are you affected by corruption in India? Yes

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Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India? Bureaucrats

Politicians

Private Companies View Results

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What is the impact of corruption in India? Death of Democracy

Human Rights Violations

Inflation

Injustice

Poverty

Hunger

Unemployment View Results

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Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly? Yes

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Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably? Yes

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Is there a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians in India? Yes

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Are Indian courts handling corruption cases effectively? Yes

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Should Indian corruption crimes be prosecuted in international courts? Yes

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Is imprisonment a sufficient punishment for corruption crimes? Yes

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Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

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