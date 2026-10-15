Perception Survey for Corruption Research Project in India
RMN Foundation launches a public perception survey to gather insights for the next India Corruption Research Report following the 2025 edition.
Raman Media Network Research Desk
New Delhi | Last Updated: October 2026
After releasing the India Corruption Research Report 2025 (ICRR 2025), the RMN Foundation – which is the humanitarian initiative of RMN News Service – has launched the project to compile the next edition of India Corruption Research Report.
This survey is part of our ongoing research project to cover various aspects of corruption in India. You can participate in the following survey and click here to read our regular reports on corruption.
In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
💛 Support Independent Journalism
If you find RMN News useful, please consider supporting us.